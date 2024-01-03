article

The former Punch Bowl Social space at Deer District will have a new tenant, leaders announced Wednesday.

Bars & Recreation, a Milwaukee-based group, will take over the 25,000-square-foot space across from Fiserv Forum with "The New Fashioned." Leaders said the transformed space will showcase local food and drink favorites, offer immersive entertainment and curate a retail marketplace.

"It will be a must-visit destination for Milwaukee locals and tourists alike," said Marla Poytinger, Bars & Recreation CEO.

Poytinger is in discussions with area restaurateurs to partner on the project. The New Fashioned will join other Bars & Recreation venues across the city – including NorthSouth Club, AXE MKE and Nine Below.

"Deer District is continuously redefining downtown Milwaukee as a destination for both the community and tourists, and we are thrilled to welcome the first woman-owned small business to Deer District," said Michael Belot, senior vice president of Bucks Ventures and Development.

Further details about the concept and its unique features will be unveiled on Jan. 24. In the interim, information can be found on The New Fashioned and Deer District websites.