Thanksgiving weekend: 1.1 million Wisconsinites expected to travel

AAA projects more than 1.1 million Wisconsinites will travel 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

According to a news release, this year’s forecast is the third-highest on record, with an expected 25,672 (2.4%) more holiday travelers than last year.

"Travel demand has been strong all year and that trend will continue with one of the busiest Thanksgivings on record," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "With more people taking to the roads, skies, rails and sea; travelers should expect congested roads and longer lines at transportation terminals. AAA encourages travelers to develop their plan now, leave early, and be courteous to others."

AAA predicts over 961,000 Wisconsinites will take a road trip of 50 miles or more. AAA expects over 113,515 Wisconsinites to fly for Thanksgiving. Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest air travel days ahead of the holiday and the most expensive. While Sunday is typically the busiest day to return home, AAA data shows Monday is also a popular day to fly back after Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

AAA’s Road Trip Tips

Get a full vehicle inspection before setting out on your trip.

Leave early and allow extra time to get to your destination, so you are not in a rush.

Identify alternate routes in case you encounter congestion or road closures.

Avoid distractions while driving. Program your GPS before your drive.

Ensure everyone in the vehicle wears their seatbelt.

Never drive impaired.

AAA’s Air Travel Tips

Check-in early online.

Monitor your flight status using your air carrier’s mobile app.

Arrive 2-3 hours before scheduled departure.

Pack medications and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag, just in case your flight is delayed or cancelled.

Tips for Air Travelers who Have Not Booked their Flight Yet:

Book a flight that leaves early in the day . Flights in the afternoon and evening are more susceptible to delays and cancellations.

Book a direct flight. Otherwise, build in extra time between connections, in case your first flight is delayed.

Consider traveling on Thanksgiving Day. This could offer the best combination of availability and price.

AAA Reminds Drivers to ‘Move Over for Me’

With more people sharing the roads, the danger is multiplied for those on the roadside. AAA reminds motorists to slow down and move over for first responders, tow trucks, and any motorist with a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

"We want to make sure all holiday travelers, tow truck drivers and first responders make it home safely this Thanksgiving," said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "All drivers can help by moving over for flashing lights, whether it’s a tow truck or a disabled vehicle with its hazard lights on. Even if it adds a few minutes to your commute, that small gesture could save a life."