Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

article

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works offices will be closed on Nov. 27–28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Saturday, Nov. 29 and Sunday, Nov. 30, DPW services will be available for standard weekend hours of operation. Below is a list of changes that residents need to know.



The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

DPW offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Saturday, Nov. 29 and Sunday, Nov. 30, DPW services will be available for standard weekend hours of operation.

Here is a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage, Recycling, and Drop-Off Centers

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, November 27 and Friday, November 28. Reminder - collection days shift forward after each City holiday. Review your collection schedule here.

Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 27 and Friday, November 28, but open on Saturday, November 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drop Off Center winter hours will begin Sunday, November 30; open Tuesday through Saturday 7 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Reminder: Effective for winter 2025-26, recycling schedules are set year-round for all households. This winter, residents will need to place their cart at the curb or alley-line on designated dates just as they do for garbage collection.

Put those holiday leftovers and scraps to good use. Compost them for free with DPW’s Food Scrap Drop-Off Pilot Program. Sign-up and find a location near you at milwaukee.gov/foodscraps

Parking Enforcement

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Thursday, November 27.

No overnight parking enforcement on Wednesday night into Thursday morning (November 27 from 2 a.m. to 6

a.m.) and Thursday night into Friday morning (November 28 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes on Friday night into Saturday morning (November 29 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Winter parking regulations begin Monday, December 1, 2025 are in effect until March 1, 2026.

Tow Lot

Closed on Thursday, November 27. Open Friday, November 28 and Saturday, November 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Water Works

The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Thursday, November 27 and Friday, November 28 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830.

Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water

Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed to watwebcs@milwaukee.gov or calling Customer Service the following business day.

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at (414) 286-3710.

What you can do:

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call (414) 286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/dpw, or enter service requests online at milwaukee.gov/click4action.