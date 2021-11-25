Milwaukee community Thanksgiving dinners help those in need

Across Milwaukee, events brought people together in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Sequanna Taylor, Dream Team United MKE and the Parklawn Assembly of God hosted their annual "Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Feast" on Thursday, Nov. 25.

There was a free, cooked traditional Thanksgiving dinner, grocery giveaways and s'mores. Organizers said giving back to the community is important right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even though we do this every year, we are asking people to love on each other, care about each other and then be a neighbor to your neighbor," said Taylor. " We are in the midst of a pandemic still, so we know we have to be safe still but also don't leave anyone alone during this holiday season – it can be depressing, and make sure you just check on somebody else."

The previous year's event provided food for more than 200 families.

The Salvation Army also hosted those in need for Thanksgiving meals throughout the Milwaukee area. Organizers said it has been a tough time for many and are happy to help however they can.

"Every day I feel like I'm just doing...really appreciated every day that I am here," said Katie Teran, Salvation Army meal program coordinator.

To help families in need this holiday season, visit the Salvation Army website.

