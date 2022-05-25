Texas school shooting: Wisconsin officials offer condolences, support

article

Wisconsin officials are offering their condolences and support for the teachers, students, families, and people of Uvalde, Texas in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, May 24.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the Texas elementary school. It is the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Statements from Wisconsin officials

Gov. Tony Evers

"Our hearts are broken by the maddening and horrific act of gun violence in Uvalde. Kathy and I are praying for the parents and families, educators and classmates, and an entire community that has been shattered by a merciless act of gun violence.

"We cannot accept that gun violence just happens. We cannot accept that kids might go to school and never come home. We cannot accept the outright refusal of elected officials to act. Enough has been enough for too damn long already."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"Schools ought to be our safest places. I am shocked and saddened. My thoughts are with the parents and the community of Uvalde, Texas."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Keith Posley, Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent

"Right now, my thoughts and prayers are with the community of Uvalde, Texas, and everyone impacted by this morning’s unfortunate events. I am especially hurt that an elementary school was the site of this tragedy. These incidents have become far too commonplace, and my hope is that we find a solution that ends senseless gun violence of all forms. Milwaukee Public Schools will ensure that anyone impacted throughout our district will receive the support they need to help cope with today’s events."

Justin Kern, American Red Cross

"The thoughts and deepest sympathies of the entire American Red Cross family are with the people of Uvalde and those affected by the tragic shooting on May 24.

"The Red Cross and its volunteers continue to coordinate our efforts with the Department of Public Safety, the City of Uvalde, and Uvalde County to assist family members of the victims.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support and of community members reaching out to the Red Cross to offer their help during this challenging moment. At this time, we have all the resources and assistance we need. We will continue to coordinate with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support the Uvalde community in the days and weeks ahead."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Associated Press contributed to this report.