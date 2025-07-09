Texas flood relief; Door County Candle Company to donate profits

article

Door County Candle Company is stepping up to support the victims of the severe flooding in central Texas.

Texas Flood Relief candle

What we know:

The company's latest "Support a Cause" candle line is for sale now at $29.95. The Door County Candle Company's website says 100% of the profits from our Texas Flood Relief candle will be donated directly to flood relief efforts, helping those in need.

The scent of this latest candle is Door County's proprietary blend of vanilla.

In the past, the "Support a Cause" line has supported recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires, Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the California wildfires, Ukraine and many more.