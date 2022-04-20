Temporary ramp closure: Green Bay Avenue to EB Silver Spring Drive

article

The ramp from WIS 57 (Green Bay Avenue) to eastbound Silver Spring Drive in Glendale is shutting down for 30 days starting Wednesday, April 20.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is alerting motorists of this closure because it could impact their commute.

The ramp closure is needed to replace aging pavement, improve ramp realignment, and to install Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons to improve pedestrian crossing.

What to expect

WIS 57 (Green Bay Avenue) ramp to eastbound Silver Spring Drive closed until late May.

Signed Detour: Use ramp to westbound Silver Spring Drive to southbound Sherman Boulevard to connect back with eastbound Silver Spring Drive.

Visit 511wi.gov for real-time traffic information and road conditions.