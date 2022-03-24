Teens crash stolen car on Madison's Beltline, lead police on foot chase

New Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) video released shows the moment six teens crash a stolen car on Madison's Beltline Highway – and then scatter all over the road, narrowly missing being hit by oncoming traffic.

Our news partners at NBC15.com say the incident happened last Friday, March 18 during rush hour.

The search caused massive delays for rush hour drivers who were heading east on Highway 12/18, near the Monona Drive interchange.

The vehicle involved in the incident was reported stolen out of Sun Prairie. Police say they tracked the vehicle using a security app in the car. The car chase ended on the Beltline’s far eastbound shoulder near Monona Drive, but the foot chase took officers across six lanes of rush hour traffic and into the Yahara River.

Police used rescue boats to look for the teen who jumped into the river. They found him and took him into custody about an hour and a half later.

The driver of the stolen car, 18-year-old Avion Howard, is charged with a felony of driving or operating a vehicle without consent and for resisting an officer. Howard will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 7, according to court documents.