Expand / Collapse search

Teenage girl missing; Milwaukee police seek help to locate her

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen near 70th and Glendale in Milwaukee around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

Alyssa Tanner is described as a female, white, 5’1" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Charcoal Columbia jacket, maroon sweatpants, and black Converse shoes. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Alyssa is not considered a critical missing at this time. 

Anyone with any information as Alyssa’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.

Red Cross experiencing emergency blood, platelet shortage
article

Red Cross experiencing emergency blood, platelet shortage

The American Red Cross is experiencing emergency blood and platelet shortage.

Traffic stop, foot chase near Carthage College; suspect in custody
article

Traffic stop, foot chase near Carthage College; suspect in custody

A traffic stop led to a foot chase near Carthage College early Monday afternoon, Sept. 27, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said.

Milwaukee shooting near 11th and Scott, woman injured

A 41-year-old woman was shot and wounded near 11th and Scott on Sunday night.