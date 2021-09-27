Teenage girl missing; Milwaukee police seek help to locate her

article

Police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen near 70th and Glendale in Milwaukee around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

Alyssa Tanner is described as a female, white, 5’1" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Charcoal Columbia jacket, maroon sweatpants, and black Converse shoes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Alyssa is not considered a critical missing at this time.

Anyone with any information as Alyssa’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.