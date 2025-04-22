Gun at Kenosha Indian Trail High School; teen sentenced to juvenile detention

article

The Brief A 16-year-old found guilty of bringing a gun to a Kenosha school was sentenced to a year in juvenile detention. The teen must participate in school while in the facility and cannot possess a firearm for the rest of his life. The teen pleaded guilty earlier this month to terrorist threats and having a gun on school property, and two misdemeanors were dismissed.



A Kenosha teen was sentenced on Thursday, April 17, to a year in juvenile detention for bringing a gun to Indian Trail High School and Academy back in December.

What we know:

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman ordered the 16-year-old teen into detention with the term expiring on April 17, 2026. The teen must participate in school while in the facility and cannot possess a firearm for the rest of his life.

If he does become in possession of a firearm, he will be considered a felon and placed in secure detention.

Additionally, the teen must enroll in an anger management course, remain under intense supervision, participate in gang and substance abuse prevention classes and serve 20 hours of community service.

If he violates any of the orders set out for him, he could lose his driver's license for up to three years.

The teen pleaded guilty earlier this month to terrorist threats and having a gun on school property, and two misdemeanors were dismissed.

The backstory:

The gun was brought to school on Monday, Dec. 2. Police said a school resource officer received information that morning about a Snapchat post that showed the student with a gun. It prompted an investigation between the resource officer and school officials.

The student was located and escorted to an office and searched – but no gun was initially found. Officers twice missed the weapon before they found it. According to the Kenosha Police Department, the gun was concealed in a "sensitive area" in a manner that "made it very difficult" for the officers to initially find it.

At the time charges were filed, a Kenosha Unified School District spokesperson said the student did not use the gun to threaten any students or staff.