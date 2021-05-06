Teen shot, killed in Milwaukee, no suspects in custody: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night, May 6 near 50th and Burleigh. It happened around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 16-year old boy who suffered a gunshot wound and died as a result of his injuries.

This is still an active investigation and police are still looking to identify the suspect(s) involved.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS) or P3 Tips App.