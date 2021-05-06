Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot, killed in Milwaukee, no suspects in custody: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night, May 6 near 50th and Burleigh. It happened around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 16-year old boy who suffered a gunshot wound and died as a result of his injuries. 

This is still an active investigation and police are still looking to identify the suspect(s) involved. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS) or P3 Tips App.

