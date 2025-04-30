Teen crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; utility pole falls, hits squad car

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle that occurred on Wednesday, April 30 near 107th and Brown Deer Road. It happened shortly before 2 a.m.

Business theft & crash

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to a theft at a business on 107th Street, north of Brown Deer Road, and observed individuals that stole several vehicles.

The suspects fled in the vehicles and an officer attempted to stop the suspects.

One of the vehicles lost control and collided with a utility pole. The utility pole fell and struck an MPD squad car.

The driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old male, was arrested and did not require medical transport. No injuries were reported.

Another one of the stolen vehicles was located unoccupied near 91st and Brown Deer Road.

91st and Brown Deer, stolen vehicle

What's next:

Milwaukee Police continue to seek additional unknown suspects.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.