Teen charged in Waukesha library sex assault due in court

A 14-year-old boy accused in the Waukesha carjacking and sexual assault of an 87-year-old woman could learn Wednesday, March 9 whether his case will be moved to adult court.

The crimes happened outside the Waukesha library.

Waukesha police said they met with the victim on Nov. 30 at the library's book drop. She said she was "robbed and someone took her car." Police found the car a short time later, and a person of interest began to run from officers. During the foot chase, a resource officer at nearby Les Paul Middle School placed the school on temporary lockdown. Officers arrested the teen without further incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Once at the police department, officers learned he was 14, and the victim provided more details about the incident. It was found, according to police, that the teen used a knife to steal the car, forced himself inside the car and sexually assaulted the victim. Prosecutors say he told the woman he was the devil.

Wednesday's hearing will determine whether the case will remain in children's court or if it will move to adult court.

The boy is an extended relative of Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. At the time of the arrest, Johnson said he's praying for the victim and that if the allegations are true, the accused should be held accountable.