Mayfair shooting victim speaks; accused shooter goes before judge

The 15-year-old accused in the shooting that injured eight people at Mayfair Mall on Friday went before a judge on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The boy, whose face was not shown in the virtual juvenile court session, is facing multiple charges connected to the shooting. The judge required him to remain in detention as the shooting victims heal.

Friday's shooting at Mayfair Mall is still setting in for those touched by the violence.

Ikram Arshad was working at his mall kiosk when he was wounded by the gunfire -- a moment in which he feared for his life.

"I’m doing OK right now, but I still feel pain in my right leg the whole time," Arshad said. "I tried to hide myself behind my kiosk to protect myself."

Mayfair Mall shooting victim Ikram Arshad

Advertisement

Arshad was among eight people injured in the shooting. Police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested, accused of shooting those eight people during an altercation between two groups at the mall.

A virtual court hearing in the case was held on Tuesday afternoon.

"This is an incredibly dangerous and serious series of events," said Court Commissioner J.C. Moore. "I cannot imagine a more dangerous set of circumstances."

Active shooter situation at Mayfair Mall, Wauwatosa

"I really hope he gets the help he needs," Aesha Adams-Roberts said.

Adams-Roberts was shopping with her young children when she heard the gunfire on Friday.

"We ran out and I remember thinking, 'I need to get far away from the building,'" said Adams-Roberts.

"It still feels like a dream or a movie."

Aesha Adams-Roberts

Four days after the shooting, Arshad is calling for more mall security -- and for customers to return.

"I have (a) special request for all the people and all the customers and shoppers so they can support us and shop over there," Arshad said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The teen suspect had an open probation case at the time of the shooting. Police are not releasing a lot of information about him because the case is being reviewed in Children's Court.

The commissioner was concerned that the teen would pose a danger to the community if released. The suspect is expected to appear in court on Dec. 3.