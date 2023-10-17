Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cookies at National Bakery in Milwaukee

article

National Bakery & Deli in Milwaukee is shouting out to Swifties – and offering up some new cookies.

The bakery posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Oct. 17 a picture of some limited edition Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce jersey cookies. They feature the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs – and have Kelce's #87 and the name Swift on them.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is not the first time National Bakery has created cookies for some trending happening. The bakers routinely make special cookies for the state's top sports teams – Brewers, Bucks and Packers.