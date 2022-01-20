Milwaukee bakery creates Packers cookies, other treats for playoffs

Kickoff for the Green Bay Packers battle with the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field is closing in fast. If you are hosting a party, a Milwaukee bakery might have the perfect dessert for you.

They are cookies made by National Bakery – cookies with a game face.

"I try to make them look tough," said Julie Brooks, National Bakery lead cake decorator. "We’ve been doing a lot of cookies, football cookies, jersey cookies, some cakes and cupcakes – lots of cupcakes."

Brooks said National Bakery is kicking off the playoffs with new products.

"We just came up with this idea to do these little football player guys," Brooks said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The marshmallow head players are just one fun way the bakery is celebrating the Packers. Patrons will also find cheese wedge cakes and Aaron Rodgers cookies.

"The better they do the more we make and I just love the whole atmosphere of it all," Brooks said.

As the bakery puts out fresh goodies, Brooks does not think the team will crumble.

"We’re going to win for sure. We’re going to win for sure – we’re going to be making these for a few weeks all the way up to the Super Bowl," Brooks said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The bakery has one request – for customers to call ahead to place an order for the Packers player cookies. They will be selling the treats through the weekend – and hopefully through the Super Bowl.