Tanner Ziarek New Berlin neuroblastoma fundraiser for 2-year-old boy

The community in New Berlin came together Sunday, July 31 to show their support for one of their youngest residents.

Tanner Ziarek, 2, is fighting neuroblastoma. His family has been doing everything they can to help him fight this fast-spreading cancer.

On Sunday, a benefit was held for the family.

"Even if we don't raise any money for Tanner today, just seeing all of our friends and family, and seeing what everyone's done for us has been really phenomenal," said Blaine Ziarek, Tanner's father. "Just having the emotional support is pretty important to us."

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up for donations to help Tanner and his family.