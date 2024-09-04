Milwaukee shooting, 88th and Lisbon; woman tells police, "I shot him"

article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man on the city's northwest side Sept. 1. The complaint says Tanea Williams admitted to shooting the man because she said, "He was in my face."



A 28-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man near 88th and Lisbon on Sunday, Sept. 1. The accused is Tanea Williams – and she faces a criminal count of first-degree reckless injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee detectives investigated a shooting near 88th and Lisbon on Sunday, Sept. 1. A man called 911 stated he had been shot in the wrist and "was yelling in the background of the call for a female to get off him," the complaint says. At that point, a neighbor took the phone and reported that a woman had shot a man. The shooter was described as wearing a red dress.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman in a vehicle wearing a red dress. She was ordered out of the vehicle, taken into custody and later identified as the defendant, Tanea Williams.

The complaint says Williams initially stated she did not know who had shot the man. When officers confronted her with witness information on the incident, "Williams then stated, 'I shot him. Period. He was in my face. See, look at my face,'" the complaint says. While officers did not see any injury to Williams' face, she said the man had "punched her in the face," the complaint says.

Meanwhile, officers spotted a man walking away from the scene. That man initially fled from the police, so he was detained. When police searched the man, they found a "firearm concealed in his front right pocket," the complaint says. The firearm matched the caliber of a spent casing recovered at the scene. The man told police he "observed a firearm on the ground and picked it up out of concern for the safety of others. He then elected to walk away from police because he didn't want to be involved," the complaint says.

At the hospital, the shooting victim denied knowing who had shot him.

Back at the shooting scene, officers spotted an SUV "with a key still in the ignition, blood stains in the front passenger compartment, a blood trail leading away from the (SUV), and a spent .40 caliber casing in the back seat," the complaint says.

Online court records show Williams was set to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Sept. 4.