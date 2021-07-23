Tactical situation in Washington County, man in custody after dispute with neighbor

A 43-year-old man from the Town of Farmington was taken into custody Thursday night, July 22 following a dispute with a neighbor involving death threats.

The Washington County SWAT team responded to the area of STH 144 and Highland Drive in the Town of Farmington Thursday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Initial information was that two neighbors became involved in a verbal dispute. After death threats were made, one neighbor retreated into his home fearing for his safety. The caller then reported hearing gunfire outside of his home as he armed himself and sheltered in place.

Upon the first deputy’s arrival, he also reported hearing both semi-automatic gunfire followed by what he believed was fully automatic gunfire by the suspect, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The tactical team was deployed and the armored rescue vehicle was utilized to safely evacuate the caller from his home while other tactical elements secured the area. It was determined the suspect, a 43-year-old Town of Farmington man, returned to his nearby home.

Sheriff’s office negotiators were able to safely negotiate the suspect out of the residence where he was taken into custody without incident at 10:47 p.m. The suspect is a convicted felon and is currently being held at the Washington County Jail as Washington County detectives continue to investigate.

Alcohol is also a possible contributing factor in this incident.