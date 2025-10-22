SUV struck by train in Wauwatosa; no injuries, driver arrested for OWI

article

The Brief A 45-year-old woman’s SUV was hit by a train in Wauwatosa early Wednesday. She escaped before impact, and no injuries were reported to her or train conductors. The driver was arrested on suspicion of second-offense OWI.



A 45-year-old woman escaped injury early Wednesday, Oct. 22, after her SUV was struck by a train in Wauwatosa, officials said.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the Wauwatosa Police Department notified them shortly after 1:20 a.m. that the woman’s vehicle had become stuck perpendicular on the tracks near Hoyt Park. She was able to get out of the SUV before the train, traveling at about 40 miles per hour, slammed into it.

Neither the driver nor the train conductors were injured.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was taken into custody on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.