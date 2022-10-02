SUV, semi collide in Caledonia; driver of SUV hurt
article
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police are investigating a collision between a semi-tractor and SUV late Saturday, Oct. 1.
Officials say the driver of the SUV was turning right from eastbound 6 Mile Road onto southbound Highway 32. The SUV pulled into the path of a semi, was struck, and rolled over.
Rollover crash involving semi, Caledonia
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The woman behind the wheel of the SUV was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The semi driver was not hurt.
Rollover crash involving semi, Caledonia
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.