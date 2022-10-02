SUV, semi collide in Caledonia; driver of SUV hurt

article

Caledonia police are investigating a collision between a semi-tractor and SUV late Saturday, Oct. 1.

Officials say the driver of the SUV was turning right from eastbound 6 Mile Road onto southbound Highway 32. The SUV pulled into the path of a semi, was struck, and rolled over.

The woman behind the wheel of the SUV was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. The semi driver was not hurt.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.