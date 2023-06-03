SUV crashes into Milwaukee building

article

An SUV crashed into a building near 35th and Concordia on Saturday morning, June 3.

Milwaukee Fire Department said all occupants were out of the vehicle upon arrival, and no one was taken to the hospital.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash. Milwaukee Police Department was on the scene to investigate the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.