Expand / Collapse search

SUV crashes into Milwaukee building

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - An SUV crashed into a building near 35th and Concordia on Saturday morning, June 3.

Milwaukee Fire Department said all occupants were out of the vehicle upon arrival, and no one was taken to the hospital. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash. Milwaukee Police Department was on the scene to investigate the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.