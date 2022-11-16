SUV collides with Jackson squad, leads officers on high-speed chase

Jackson police are seeking the public's help to locate a driver who collided this SUV with a Jackson squad and then led officers on a chase early on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, an officer on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle pull into the parking lot of a closed business on Glen Brooke Drive in the Village of Jackson. A short time later, the vehicle exited the business parking lot and pulled into a private driveway, also on Glen Brooke Drive.

SUV sought by Jackson police

The officer activated the squad’s emergency lights prior to contacting the driver. The driver of the suspect vehicle disregarded the emergency lights and backed out of the driveway, now facing the squad car. While the officer began moving his squad car to block the suspect vehicle, the driver rapidly accelerated, driving over the curb and the suspect vehicle collided with the squad car. The officer was not injured.

Officials say the suspect vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed. A chase ensued southbound on Highway 45 with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The officer terminated the pursuit in Milwaukee County when the suspect vehicle entered a construction zone.

Prior to the officer attempting to stop the vehicle, a passenger exited the vehicle. The passenger, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody for questioning.

The Jackson Police Department is now seeking assistance in identifying the driver of the dark blue or black Acura RDX (seen above). The vehicle did not have license plates on it.

Anyone that can provide information to help us locate the vehicle and identify the driver is asked to call Jackson police at 262-677-4949, or anonymously via the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 800-232-0594.

Jackson police were assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.