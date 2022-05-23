Suspicious package received in Waukesha; turned over to crime lab

Officials are investigating a suspicious package containing a white, powdery substance received by a Waukesha resident Monday afternoon, May 23.

According to a release, the resident was driving to the police department to request some assistance as to a suspicious package they received in the mail. While driving, they observed members of the Waukesha Fire Department in the City Hall parking lot. The community member stopped to inquire what should be done with this package.

Both Waukesha Police and Fire Department conducted a preliminary investigation of a white-colored powdery substance. This package was subsequently turned over to the Waukesha Police Department. The package was sealed, and no substance was on the external package. Therefore, the package will be turned over to the State Crime Lab for further analysis.

Police are confident City Hall was not the target of this package and absent of the community member seeing the Fire Department in the parking lot, City Hall would have never been involved. City Hall was business as usual during this event.

There are no reported injuries from this incident. Investigators will collaborate with our federal, state, and local partners as to the package’s origin.

We encourage everyone, should you observe or come into contact with a suspicious device or unknown substance, please leave it where you found it. This will allow responders to contain the impacted area and mitigate the incident in a safe manner.