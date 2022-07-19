Suspicious incidents involving children; Kenosha County sheriff warning

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is warning residents about a pair of suspicious situations involving children that happened Monday, July 18.

The Camp Lake neighborhood is a quiet one, but that peace was disrupted around 2:45 p.m. Monday. A woman said her daughters were at a park near their home when a car stopped and a woman asked them for directions.

"This is every parent’s worst nightmare," said Alicia Milostan.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milostan's kids were approached by the suspicious car, described as a white Chevrolet Cruze. She called the incident in to law enforcement.

"(The car) slammed on its breaks, and I could see my daughter turn to look at the car, which made me register that it stopped, and then the car backed up a little bit," Milostan said. "You could see my daughters face got a little concerned very quickly."

Chevrolet Cruze

The driver, described by the sheriff's office an Asian woman, sped off when Milostan ran outside after seeing what happened.

"The lady was very persistent on getting them to her car," Milostan said. "She’s 8. Why are you asking and 8-year-old for directions?"

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The same vehicle also stopped for another girl in the neighborhood, again asking for directions – but also asking the girl to get into the car to do so.

A day later, Milostan is proud of her daughters' response. But as the reality of what happened sinks in, not even the quaint neighborhood feels safe.

"We talk about this constantly – stranger danger," she said.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is adding extra patrols in the neighborhood and surrounding areas. Anyone with information regarding the incidents or something similar to them, they are urged to call Kenosha County authorities.