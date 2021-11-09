Suspicious device near Milwaukee airport

Milwaukee police said a suspicious device was found near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Officers responded to an explosives complaint near Layton and Howell around 4:30 p.m., along with the bomb squad.

An investigation is ongoing, police said. It's unclear if anyone has been arrested.

In an update Tuesday night, MPD said the device was safely removed and it wasn't immediately clear whether it was an explosive. However, police said there's no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD.