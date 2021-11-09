Expand / Collapse search

Suspicious device near Milwaukee airport

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a suspicious device was found near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Officers responded to an explosives complaint near Layton and Howell around 4:30 p.m., along with the bomb squad.

An investigation is ongoing, police said. It's unclear if anyone has been arrested.

In an update Tuesday night, MPD said the device was safely removed and it wasn't immediately clear whether it was an explosive. However, police said there's no threat to the public.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD.

South Milwaukee Taco Stop car theft, 2 men wanted

Two individuals reportedly entered the restaurant, pretended to place an order and stole a set of keys and a wallet that was behind the counter.

Milwaukee's Bryant School goes virtual amid rising COVID numbers
article

Milwaukee's Bryant School goes virtual amid rising COVID numbers

Milwaukee Public Schools' William Cullen Bryant School will move to virtual learning Wednesday, Nov. 10 -- and return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 22.

Milwaukee day care van stolen, crushed: 'My business is hurting'
article

Milwaukee day care van stolen, crushed: 'My business is hurting'

Stolen and scrapped. A Milwaukee day care owner said her work van was stolen right in front of her business – and crushed at a scrap yard before she could get it back.