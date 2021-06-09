Suspicious death in Milwaukee under investigation

Police are investigating the death of an unidentified woman believed to be in her 20s as suspicious.

The woman was found dead Wednesday evening, June 9 near Buffum and Chambers in Milwaukee.

According to MPD, officers were sent to the neighborhood for a welfare check and found the woman dead.

Investigators are now working to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.