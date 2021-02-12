Suspects steal over $700 worth of merchandise from Target in Brookfield

article

The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in connection with a retail theft that happened Thursday, Feb. 11 at Target.

According to police, two unknown male suspects entered Target on Bluemound Road, walked directly to the electronics aisle and selected two Vizio TVs and one Hisense TV, a total value of $734.97.

Both male suspects then exited through a fire exit where a gold-colored caravan-type vehicle was waiting with another suspect in the car who opened the doors for them. The suspects fled and license plate information was not able to be obtained.

Police say suspects attempted a retail theft earlier that day at a Target located on Chase Avenue. The suspect was confronted by loss prevention and items were recovered.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.