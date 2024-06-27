Suspects sought in 'very organized' Fond du Lac Walgreens thefts

article

Authorities are looking for four people wanted in connection to a series of thefts at several Walgreens stores in Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, between 2:15 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. on June 20, four suspects (three pictured) stole merchandise from three Walgreens stores in the city.

Two women wearing large dresses stole many cosmetic and beauty items. A third woman and man entered the stores at separate times and acted as lookouts to distract employees and block cameras.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The suspects concealed items in what is thought to be a sewn-in pouch in their dresses.

At the Pioneer Road location, they stole $1590.55 in merchandise, at the N. Main Street location, they stole $539.94 in merchandise, and at the E. Johnson Street location, they stole $4,267.00 in merchandise.

All the merchandise was beauty, cosmetic, and skincare related products.

The suspects arrived in multiple vehicles and parked them away from the store. They were seen in what appeared to be a silver Toyota Sienna and a silver/tan Chevrolet Equinox. Camera footage shows what appears to be unknown out-of-state license plates on the vehicles.

Silver Chevy Equinox

Silver Toyota Sienna

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Regional loss prevention for Walgreens suggested that shoplifting incidents with the same suspects happened in Oshkosh, Kaukauna, and De Pere on June 20.

The suspects were very organized, and it is likely they have done this elsewhere. If identified, Fond du Lac Police will have three counts of felony retail theft for all people involved.