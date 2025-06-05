Suspected tattoo-related infections in Milwaukee; unlicensed operation

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department is investigating several suspected cases of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections following tattoo procedures performed by an unlicensed tattoo operation. Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) are environmental bacteria found in water and soil. Individuals who received tattoos from Davinci Way Ink within the past 2–3 months should monitor the tattoo site.



Tattoo procedures performed by an unlicensed tattoo operation in Milwaukee have been linked to possible mycobacterial infections in minors.

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) said it's investigating several suspected cases of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM).

Suspected tattoo-related infections

According to a news release, the Milwaukee Health Department received a report on May 14 from a medical provider of a suspected tattoo-related mycobacterial infection in a minor. Additional reports followed on May 20 and June 2.

All cases involved minors who had received tattoos through unlicensed services. The unlicensed tattoo operation was operating under the name Davinci Way Ink.

There are locations believed to be associated with Davinci Way Ink.

What is Mycobacterium?

Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) are environmental bacteria found in water and soil. These bacteria can cause skin and soft tissue infections when introduced under the skin during procedures like tattooing, particularly when sterile techniques are not followed. In this case, the infection may be linked to the use of unsterile tap water to dilute black ink.

Symptoms to watch for

Individuals who received tattoos from Davinci Way Ink within the past 2–3 months should monitor the tattoo site for:

Persistent redness, swelling, or warmth

Pain, bumps, or nodules under the skin

Pus or drainage

Delayed healing lasting more than 2–3 weeks

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek prompt medical evaluation and inform their provider about their recent tattoo.

Protect Yourself: Use licensed tattoo professionals

The City of Milwaukee Health Department urges the public to seek tattoo and body art services only from licensed practitioners. Licensed professionals should:

Display a valid facility license and a state-issued practitioner license

Verify age and obtain consent forms

Follow proper sanitation and sterilization procedures

Provide detailed aftercare instructions

To report unsafe, unsanitary, or unlicensed tattoo activity, contact MHD at 414-286-3674.

Additional guidance is available on the MHD website at milwaukee.gov/bodyart.

For Medical Providers

Although tattoo-related infections are not typically reportable to public health, MHD encourages medical providers to:

Notify MHD of suspected tattoo-related infections, especially in minors

Ask patients about recent tattoos and the location of service

Reinforce safe tattooing practices with patients as needed

Editor's note: This story was updated to remove addresses.