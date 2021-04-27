Expand / Collapse search

Suspected license plate thief sought by Menomonee Falls police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Suspected Menomonee Falls license plate thief

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking information after a license plate was stolen in a Woodman's parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Police said a suspect removed a license plate from another car around 2 p.m. on April 25 before driving off. The stolen plate was Wisconsin registration 730-ZMV.

The suspect is described as a white female. She fled in an older model black BMW 330i with unknown registration.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app.

