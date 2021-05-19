Suspect wanted in Milwaukee shooting, fired shots during argument

article

Milwaukee police continue to request the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 1. It happened at approximately 1:11 a.m. near 31st and Villard.

According to police, during an argument, the suspect retrieved a handgun from the suspect vehicle and fired several shots, subsequently striking the victims. The suspect fled on foot. An unknown individual drove the suspect vehicle away from the scene.

The suspect is described as an African American male, 30-35 years of age, 5’07-5’10" tall, and had a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with letters on the front, a dark-colored baseball cap with a mascot on it, black jeans, and red/black/white shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver mid-size SUV.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.