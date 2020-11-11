Suspect stole $5K worth of property from Milwaukee daycare

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a subject wanted for a business burglary that occurred on Friday, Nov. 6 at 8:30 p.m. near 53rd and Burleigh St.

Police say the suspect entered an unlocked daycare and removed property valued at approximately $5000.00.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5'10" tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt with “Watch for Motorcycles” in yellow print on the back, blue “work style” pants, and work boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or utilize the P3TIPS application to provide any information.