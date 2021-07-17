Suspect sought in Target theft

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted to for theft of a Menomonee Falls Target around 9:40 p.m. on July 13.

According to police, an unknown Black male suspect had an Apple computer keyboard brought to the checkout by Target employees. While an employee scanned the keyboard for payment, the suspect grabbed the keyboard and fled the store.

The suspect entered the front passenger side of an unknown gray four-door sedan with no registration and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact MFPD Officer Kaiser at 262-532-8700 regarding MFPD Case #21-020776.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android