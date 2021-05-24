Expand / Collapse search

Suspect sought, domestic violence incident near Buffum and Brown

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect in a domestic violence-related incident from Sunday, May 23. 

Officials say the suspect battered the victim during a dispute near Buffum and Brown streets shortly after midnight Sunday. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

