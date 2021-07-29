Suspect detonated firework near Fiserv Forum, police seek help

article

Milwaukee police are seeking to identify and locate a person who they say detonated a firework in a crowd near Fiserv Forum on Sunday, July 11.

Officials say the incident happened around 9:50 p.m. on that Sunday. The detonation of the firework caused injuries to one person.

The suspect is described as a male, African American male, 16-20 years old, 5’10" – 6" tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple zip-up hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black socks, and black sandals.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7212 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.