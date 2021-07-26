Suspect cuts woman with scissors; Milwaukee police seek suspect

Milwaukee police are investigating a battery cutting that occurred near 38th and Kaul on Sunday, July 25.

Officials say during a domestic altercation, the suspect cut the victim with a pair of scissors. The victim, a 21-year-old woman from Milwaukee, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for the suspect.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.