Expand / Collapse search

Suspect cuts woman with scissors; Milwaukee police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery cutting that occurred near 38th and Kaul on Sunday, July 25.

Officials say during a domestic altercation, the suspect cut the victim with a pair of scissors. The victim, a 21-year-old woman from Milwaukee, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Police are looking for the suspect.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Children’s Wisconsin receives $20M donation, single largest gift in history
slideshow

Children’s Wisconsin receives $20M donation, single largest gift in history

Children’s Wisconsin and The Yabuki Family Foundation, led by former Fiserv CEO Jeff Yabuki, announced Monday, July 25 the single largest gift in Children’s history: a $20 million gift.

New Wauwatosa police chief begins 1st day Monday

The Wauwatosa Police Department's new chief of police James MacGillis starts Monday, July 26.