Susan G. Komen More Thank Pink Walk inspires thousands

Susan G. Komen walk along the lakefront
The Susan G. Komen Foundation's walk for breast cancer awareness is Sunday.
MILWAUKEE - Thousands of people turned out on Milwaukee's lakefront on Sunday, Sept. 26 to take part in the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk – one of the charity's biggest fundraisers of the year. FOX6 News spent some time with keys players involved in the walk.
More than Pink Walk at the Lakefront
The Susan G. Komen Foundation's walk for breast cancer awareness is Sunday.
MFD gets involved in Komen More Than Pink Walk
The Milwaukee Fire Department has been involved with the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk for years.
A survivor's perspective on the More Than Pink Walk
A breast cancer survivor speaks with FOX6 News about the importance of the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.
Fiserv Forum and food-and-beverage provider Levy are hosting a job fair at the downtown Milwaukee arena on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 4-8 p.m.
A group of employees at Pizza Man on Downer Avenue coordinated a strike after they say ongoing plumbing issues inside the pizza shop were causing major damage to Henry's, the bar next door.