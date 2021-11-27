Support local: Cedarburg readies for Small Business Saturday

If you're a small business owner like Steve Monsen over at Cedarburg Popcorn Company, Small Business Saturday has a big meaning.

"Our official company name is Sage Popcorn which stands for Steve, Ann, Grace and Emma because that’s our family. Our family relies on this business to do the things that we like to do," said Monsen.

Steve Monsen

And that’s what Small Business Saturday is all about—supporting the small mom and pop shops owned by members of the community.

"Small Business Saturday, especially in a community like Cedarburg, is really important. We try to promote local businesses all year round, but when there’s a day that we can truly celebrate those small businesses and what they do for our community, it's really special," said Maggie Dobson, executive director of Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce.

Shopping local has been crucial for the town of Cedarburg, especially throughout the pandemic.

Cedarburg Popcorn Company

"The community has been great. When COVID was happening and everybody had to shut down, we went all sales online and we had a ton of people ordering locally," said Monsen.

And to get even more into the holiday spirit, Cedarburg will have some special guests wandering around town this season. One had a special message for the kids out there.

Mrs. Claus

"Kids, you need to listen to your parents, do well in school. Santa would be very proud of your doing well in school. Make sure you're listening to your teachers, and be very good friends to all of the kids in class," said Mrs. Claus.

In addition to Small Businesses Saturday, Cedarburg has a bunch of attractions to look forward to this holiday season.

Advertisement