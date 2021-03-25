Expand / Collapse search

Supervisors OK $1 penalty for possessing marijuana in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 15-1 on Thursday, March 25 to reduce the county penalty for marijuana possession to $1. The most current fine was $250 -- with a maximum of $500.

Supervisor Patti Logsdon was the sole vote against the change. She said marijuana is considered an illegal drug in Wisconsin, and she expressed worries about what this matter will teach youth.

The proposal, filed on Feb. 3, sought to amend Chapter 24 of the Milwaukee County Code of General Ordinances, specifically reducing the fine for marijuana possession.

Supervisor Sylvia Ortiz-Velez said in a news conference last month that this measure would increase the quality of life for all in Milwaukee County.

However, Republicans on the state level say similar measures may be considered dead upon arrival. They cite concerns echoed by many in law enforcement that this may encourage people to be high and drive.

This is a developing story.

