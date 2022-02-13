Super Bowl LVI: Odell Beckham Jr. out for rest of game after knee injury

article

Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out after suffering an injury during Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals, Beckham appeared to have suffered a noncontact injury to one of his knees. The wide receiver was able to walk off the field under his own power but was taken into the locker room prior to the end of the first half.

Beckham helped the Rams draw first blood in Sunday's game after he hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to give the Rams a 7-0 lead after a made PAT.

The Rams announced late in the third quarter that Beckham will be out for the rest of the game. The NFC champs are already without wide receiver Robert Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee for Super Bowl LVI.

