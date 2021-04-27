Sun Country Airlines offers nonstop flights from MKE to 5 destinations

Sun Country Airlines will begin nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to five destinations beginning August 26, 2021.

Introductory fares are as low as $39 one-way, and Sun Country Rewards Members can earn 2x points when booking the new flights.

From Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), Sun Country will offer the only scheduled nonstop service to Cancun International Airport (CUN).

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 27: Sun Country Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on August 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"We know folks are excited to resume traveling, and we’re happy to be able to offer them the opportunity to travel to these destinations with us," said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. "We’re proud to bring our brand of convenient, affordable travel to Milwaukee. We’re looking forward to welcoming local residents onboard, so they can enjoy the vacations they’ve been dreaming about."

Sun Country Rewards members who book one of the new routes before 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 will earn two points per dollar on their bookings.

These routes are on sale now at suncountry.com.

From Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE):

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

Service begins August 26, 2021

Operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays

One-way fares as low as $39*

Cancun International Airport (CUN)

Service begins December 18, 2021

Operates once weekly on Saturdays

One-way fares as low as $179*

McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Service begins August 26, 2021

Operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays

One-way fares as low as $89*

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)