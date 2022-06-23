Summerfest's weekend lineup format underway, fans react

The beating heart of a Milwaukee summer, Summerfest returned Thursday, June 23 – and so did some of the Big Gig's most loyal fans.

Unlike the previous, original format of 11 straight days last seen in 2019, the music festival will be held over the course of three "weekends" – Thursday through Saturday – this summer.

"Last year, we tried it in the fall which wasn’t a real true test of it. We still believe in the format of the three-weekend policy," said Bob Babisch, vice president of entertainment.

Summerfest officials say the format switch is due to feedback from fans and helps book the bands.

"It gives us a great chance from the entertainment department, because now we have a three-week window, so more acts are coming through in that time period," Babisch said.

The format also means employees are able to reset the park, festival officials said.

"I think it’s great because it’s going to bring so many (people) in, so it’s going to be a lot more packed this year than it was last year," said Josh Wink of Germantown.

"I love the old format just because it was year after year. This is not a bad thing, I don’t think, it’s just different," said Sheila Starrett of McFarland.

Fans who like the old format say that's because it was either less crowded or easier to travel.

"I would come up here for days and stay sometimes," said Shelly Gideon of Des Plaines, Illinois.

The majority of people who spoke to FOX6, though, love the Big Gig on the weekend and think it's more convenient.

"I work on the weekdays, so to be able to come to Summerfest on the weekends it’s a lot easier for me," said Mason Connor of Germantown.

As the lakefront fills with music lovers for the next three weekends, festival-goers agree on one thing: It feels good to be back – in the summer.

Festival officials said this will be a test run since last year's format was in the fall. Then, they'll decide what the festival will look like next year, but they hope to keep it this way.

Traditions continue

Summerfest's opening day brings back sweet memories.

"I volunteered at Summerfest for 15 years," said Lynn Purpero.

"I live for opening day. I’ve never missed one except the first year," Diane Larsen said. "I had my wedding vows done here in 2000. I won a contest."

"Pretty much hitting all the draft beers. Major Goolsby – gotta have that burger. That’s where I was headed to right now," said Tim Soczka.

Fans can't pass up the music, food and fun.

"The corn and the music and the people – and it’s a beautiful day," Debra Jones said.

Dozens of acts took the stages in full force Thursday afternoon. Bands broke things in as people prepared for the night's headline acts. As music filled the air, there was an appreciation in the crowd.

"Just knowing I had fun, enjoying myself," said Charmayne Matlock.

"I like being around everybody. I like the energy. I love the energy actually," Callen Zhen said.

A family festival filled with celebration is being shared with future generations.

"I used to do this as a kid. It’s good to show your kids, pass down things you did. Show them the same things," said Shannon Farrow.

Need a ride?

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., which hosts Summerfest, is offering bus shuttle transportation to the Big Gig on each of its nine days:

June 23-June 25

June 30-July 2

July 7-July 9

Riders are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase round-trip tickets in advance at summerfest.com to reserve a seat, as there is potential for the service to sell out. Roundtrip fare is $15.

There will be five routes offered that will run continuously starting daily at 5 p.m. The routes will pick up and drop off at the following Milwaukee County Park and Ride lots:

Milwaukee/College Avenue Park and Ride (I-43/I-94/County ZZ/College Avenue)

Milwaukee/Holt Avenue Park and Ride (I-94/I-43/US 41/Holt Avenue)

Hales Corners Park and Ride (I-43/I-894/WIS 100)

West Allis Park and Ride (State Fair Grounds – I-94/76th Street)

Wauwatosa Park and Ride (US 45/Watertown Plank Road)

The Milwaukee County Transit System is again unable to provide shuttle services this year, but MWF anticipates local bar shuttles will be available as in the past.

Summerfest admissions

CLICK HERE to view the Summerfest 2022 Daily Admissions Promotions. Visit Summerfest.com for the full festival lineup, including artist date, stage, and time slot.

Summerfest once again granted free admission to festival-goers on opening day, Thursday, June 23, to mark Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6.

All patrons arriving from noon to 3 p.m. on June 23 were asked donate a minimum of two jars of peanut butter to receive a freeadmission ticket, which will be valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations were accepted at all three Summerfest gates.