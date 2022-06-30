Summerfest Week 2, ‘Throwback Thursday’ kickoff

Week 2 of Summerfest 2022 began Thursday, June 30, with acts on stage, food cooking and drinks flowing.

With "Throwback Thursday" the Summerfest promotion for the first day of the second week, fans remembered unforgettable shows.

Thursday's heat was no match for the music at Summerfest and the excitement of fans.

"I’ve only missed 1969, 2019, 2020 and 2021," said Thomas O'Meara.

The "Throwback Thursday" promotion meant half-off drinks and fans looking back at their favorite festival performers.

"Saw the BoDeans when they headlined," said Erin Moreschi.

"We’ve seen Zach Brown here three times," said Werner Gfeslel. "The first time was probably the top five concerts I’ve been to."

Live music can leave lasting memories.

"The Moody Blues with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at the Amphitheater, and then Steve Miller always is the best," said O'Meara. "Local Wisconsin boy doing a great, great show."

For some, the Big Gig stirs up shows from their teenage years.

"My favorite show of all time was Tanya Tucker when she was 14 years old," said Corbin. "She was right here at the side stage. Honest to God. Her boyfriend was Glen Campbell."

When it comes to Summerfest, Milwaukee’s biggest summer party, people are bound to look back for years to come.

"I just like walking around, seeing what’s here," said Syriah Billups.

"I checked so many people off on my bucket list for music groups here at Summerfest," said O'Meara.