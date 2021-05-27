Summerfest vaccination clinic: Get COVID shot, ticket to Big Gig
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department is teaming up with Summerfest to host drive-thru vaccination clinics on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 in the Maier Festival Park parking lots.
As an incentive, anyone who is vaccinated at the clinic will receive a free ticket to Summerfest 2021, valid any day of the festival.
A news release says here’s how the drive-thru vaccination clinic will work:
- The clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. No appointments are necessary and participants will stay in their vehicles for the duration of the vaccine.
- Those interested in being vaccinated will enter from the south via Erie Street or north via Lincoln Memorial Drive and follow the directional signage toward the South Gate. Map attached.
- Anyone who gets vaccinated at the clinic will receive a single free ticket to Summerfest 2021, valid any day and time of the festival, after waiting 15 minutes in Lot H for observation post-vaccine.
- Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone over the age of 12 years old can receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be given to anyone over the age of 18 years old.
- Summerfest and the Milwaukee Health Department will run another set of vaccination clinics on June 26 and June 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who received the Pfizer vaccine to get their second dose.
- Upon returning for the second dose, one lucky winner will be chosen to receive a special Summerfest 2021 prize package, including a US Cellular Power Pass and festival merchandise package.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Right now, 41.5% of Milwaukee residents over the age of 16 have completed their vaccination series.
Advertisement