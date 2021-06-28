Summerfest: Twenty One Pilots slated for Sept. 4 concert

article
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: (L-R) Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE - Twenty One Pilots will headline Summerfest on Saturday, September 4 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. This will be the band’s first show since their last tour in early 2019.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com. All tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.
The 53rd edition of the festival will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.
