Summerfest: Twenty One Pilots slated for Sept. 4 concert

Twenty One Pilots will headline Summerfest on Saturday, September 4 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. This will be the band’s first show since their last tour in early 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com. All tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.

The 53rd edition of the festival will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.