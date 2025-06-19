Expand / Collapse search

Stomp Out Hunger: FOX6, Bobby Portis join effort at Summerfest

Published  June 19, 2025 4:30pm CDT
Bobby Portis at Summerfest; Stomp Out Hunger

The Bucks' Bobby Portis is at Summerfest, joining the FOX6 crew and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to help Stomp Out Hunger.

    • FOX6 News and others helped "Stomp Out Hunger" at Summerfest.
    • Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis joined the effort.
    • For a limited time, people could donate food in exchange for a free admission ticket.

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News and others helped "Stomp Out Hunger" at Summerfest on Thursday. Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis joined the effort, too.

"Always great to give back, especially to the community that's given back to me so much. It's just fun to be here in this community," Portis said.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin said one in four Milwaukee kids is currently experiencing food insecurity, as are one in six kids across southeast Wisconsin.

"The need actually rises in the summertime," said Aaron Rice, the organization's chief development officer. "Kids rely on the schools to feed them during the school year. With schools out, they are looking for their next meal, and that's where we come in."

The backstory:

To help Stomp Out Hunger, anyone who brought three shelf-stable foods to the Summerfest gates got a free general admission ticket from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

All donations benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Northcott Neighborhood House.

The Source: FOX6 News participated in Stomp Out Hunger and interviewed others for this story.

