Summerfest stage lineups announced Monday

Summerfest officials will announce the lineups for all stages at the Big Gig on Monday, June 21. All lineups will be announced in one day -- new for 2021.

This will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, continuing through 2 p.m.

According to Summerfest officials, the announcements will feature new additions to the overall lineup, including national talent during the day, as well as artist performance dates and times.

The following stage lineups will be announced on June 21st

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

Generac Power Stage

JoJo’s Martini Lounge

Johnson Controls World Soundstage

Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden

Miller Lite Oasis

UScellular Connection Stage

Uline Warehouse Stage

In addition, you're invited to follow Summerfest's social channels "for the opportunity to win great Summerfest prizes each hour."

Summerfest 2021 takes place over three fall weekends: Sept. 2-4, Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16-18.