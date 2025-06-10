Summerfest shuttle; College Ave park-and-ride lots open during fest
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Tuesday, June 10 that it will temporarily open the northeast and southwest park-and-ride lots at I-43/94 and College Avenue to support shuttle services during the upcoming Summerfest weekends.
What we know:
A news release says the park-and-ride lots will be open for use from 10:30 a.m. Thursdays to 1:00 p.m. Sundays on the following weekends:
- June 19–22
- June 26–29
- July 3–6
IMPORTANT: All posted parking regulations will be enforced. Vehicles left in the lots after the posted closure time will be subject to towing at the owner’s expense.
Following Summerfest, the College Avenue lots will remain closed until further notice.
What you can do:
Learn more information on transportation options to and from Summerfest, including shuttle schedules and routes.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.