Summerfest starts last weekend, seniors get in free

Summerfest kicked off its last weekend of 2023 Thursday, July 6 – and people over the age of 60 got in free from noon to 4 p.m.

For some, age is just a number. Those who attended the annual Seniorfest said it was the perfect way to beat the crowds and get home at a decent hour.

"I'm jamming, old and fine," said Carol Garland Warner.

"We're old, yay! It’s great to be old, it's not all bad, just wait," said Margie Irland.

There was nothing better than oldies but goodies.

Senior day at Summerfest

"There's plenty of activities for us, and we got all kinds of free stuff," said Doris Dougherty.

Who doesn't love a good deal and a senior vendor fair? Every senior got a $2 voucher off food or a non-acholic beverage, as well as extra care from local organizations.

"I love it – we deserve it, we deserve it," said Carol Garland Warner.

For some, going to Summerfesthas been a lifelong tradition – attendees coming since the 1970s.

Carol Garland Warner (L) and others at Summerfest

"We fell in love more after our anniversary up there on the sky glider," said Carol Garland Warner, who attended with her husband, George.

From the music, to smaller crowds, to the energy, seniors said Seniorfest will never go out of style.

